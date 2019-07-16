Menstrual Cups Safe and Effective, Study Says

WEDNESDAY, July 17, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- They're gaining in popularity among women, and a new study finds menstrual cups to be just as safe and as effective as disposable pads or tampons.

British researchers looked at data on the cost-saving devices, gleaned from 43 studies involving more than 3,300 women and girls worldwide.

Reporting July 17 in The Lancet Public Health, the study authors said the research was sorely needed.

"Despite the fact that 1.9 billion women globally are of menstruating age -- spending on average 65 days a year dealing with menstrual blood flow -- few good quality studies exist that compare sanitary products," said review senior author Penelope Phillips-Howard of the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine.

"We aimed to address this by summarizing current knowledge about leakage, safety and acceptability of menstrual cups, comparing them to other products where possible," she explained in a journal news release.

Rather than absorbing blood flow like pads and tampons, menstrual cups collect it. They are inserted into the vagina and emptied every four to 12 hours.

The cups also get around the need for women to continuously purchase disposable products -- such as tampons or pads --because they're made with medical-grade silicone, rubber or latex and can last up to 10 years.

One U.S. expert agreed that women need more information on menstrual cups.

Christine Metz is director of research in obstetrics and gynecology at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, N.Y. She said some female participants in research she's conducting "use menstrual cups and have provided positive feedback. In fact, many women who have switched prefer cups over other menstrual hygiene products."

But just how safe and effective are the devices? According to the new British review, four studies found that leakage levels were similar between menstrual cups and pads and tampons, while another study found menstrual cup leakage to be significantly less.

There was also no increased risk of infection associated with using menstrual cups, the data revealed. There were five reported cases of toxic shock syndrome following menstrual cup use, but the researchers couldn't compare this risk between menstrual cups and other products because the number of menstrual cup users was unknown.