Always Removes Female Symbol From Pad Wrapper

Oct. 24, 2019 -- In a move hailed by the LGBTQ community, Procter & Gamble announced that it will remove the Venus symbol from wrappers for Always brand sanitary pads. The symbol, depicting a circle with a cross beneath it, has long been used to represent women. Removing it increases inclusivity for transgender men and nonbinary people who menstruate, the company says.

“For over 35 years Always has championed girls and women, and we will continue to do so,” the company says in a statement. “We’re also committed to diversity & inclusion and are on a continual journey to understand the needs of all of our consumers.”

Although some media reports said that a movement of transgender activists prompted the change, in reality, Always says it routinely assesses “our products, packaging, & designs, taking into account a variety of inputs including in depth consumer research, to ensure we are meeting the needs of everyone who uses our products. The change to our pad wrapper design is consistent with that practice.”

While some conservative media outlets portrayed the decision as the company backing down to just a handful of requests, the fact-checking website Snopes says that was not the case.

For cisgender people -- those who identify with the sex they were assigned at birth -- a wrapper change like this might carry little meaning. But, for transgender boys and young adults, “It’s empowering and affirming,” says Cynthia S. Fisher, a licensed clinical social worker and therapist in Daytona Beach, FL, who works almost exclusively with transgender clients.

For the trans boys and men Fisher works with, menstruation itself is stressful. “There’s a whole culture around periods -- having your first means you’re becoming a woman. It’s associated with femininity; understandably so, historically,” she says. “Something as simple as removing the symbol that says the product is only for women can make a big difference.”

In therapy sessions, Fisher often hears from trans boys and teens about the problems they face during their periods. “In the boys’ bathroom, they have no means to dispose of products discreetly. They may not attend school at all during those times -- it’s a major, traumatic event,” she says.