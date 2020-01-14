U.S. Maternal Death Rate Holds Steady

Jan. 31, 2020 -- The overall number of U.S. women who die due to pregnancy or childbirth complications has remained steady, but there are some significant race- and age-related disparities, a new U.S. government report shows.

In 2018, 658 women died while pregnant or within 42 days of the end of pregnancy, and there were 17.4 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show, CNN reported.

However, the rate among black women was 37.1 deaths per 100,000 live births, which is up to three times higher than among white and Hispanic women, according to the CDC's National Vital Statistics Report, released Thursday.

It also said that the maternal death rate among women aged 40 and older was 81.9 deaths per 100,000 live births, which is nearly eight times higher than among women younger than 25, CNN reported.