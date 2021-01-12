Dec. 1, 2021 -- A majority of U.S. Supreme Court Justices on Wednesday seemed receptive to the idea that there is no constitutional right to abortion, or, at a minimum, that states are able to determine when a pregnancy can be terminated.

The justices heard from lawyers arguing for and against a 2018 Mississippi law that, with few exceptions, bans abortion after 15 weeks, claiming that a fetus is viable outside the womb at that age. The Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v Wade decision and legal rulings in the decades since, including the 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, have said that abortion should be available to the point of viability—established as about 23 weeks.

The court also ruled in Casey that state laws could not present an “undue burden” on a woman’s ability to obtain an abortion.

A ruling in the case is not expected before June or July.

The Mississippi attorney general did not at first seek to overturn Roe and Casey, but later argued in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization that both cases were erroneously decided and should be completely thrown out.