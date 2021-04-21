Dec. 16, 2021 -- A doctor’s tweet that started as a simple question about office design has exploded into a viral vehicle for commentary on gynecological care -- a corner of medicine that many believe often neglects the comfort of patients.

Early this month, Indiana urogynecologist Ryan Stewart, DO, asked his followers on Twitter to help him design his new office.

“I have the opportunity to design my office from scratch. I’m asking women. How would you design/optimize a visit to the gynecologist’s office? Problems, frustrations, solutions. No detail is too small,” he wrote.

He posted the tweet before taking his son’s friend home from a sleepover. By the time he returned a half-hour later, replies were already rolling in about issues with comfort, diversity, gender stereotypes, and pain management when it comes to gynecological health care.

Five days later, the post was retweeted more than 2,000 times and had more than 9,000 likes.

Stewart says the sheer number of replies, and range of issues addressed, are testaments to how much the field needs to improve.