March 18, 2022

Citigroup Inc. is starting to cover travel costs for U.S.-based employees seeking an abortion as more states pass new abortion restrictions, according to Bloomberg News.

The policy covers certain expenses, such as airfare and lodging, for staff who must travel out of state to receive an abortion.

“In response to changes in reproductive healthcare laws in certain states in the U.S., beginning in 2022 we provide travel benefits to facilitate access to adequate resources,” Citi wrote in a filing for its shareholders meeting set for April 26.

In Texas, Citigroup has more than 8,500 employees, Bloomberg reported. Last year, the state barred abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can occur around six weeks of pregnancy. Under the law, private citizens can sue anyone who “aids and abets” an abortion past the cutoff date, including doctors, clinic workers and people who transport a pregnant person to and from an abortion clinic.

Earlier this week, the Idaho House approved a six-week abortion bill modeled after the Texas law. The Idaho Senate approved the legislation earlier this month, and the bill now heads to Gov. Brad Little to be signed. The law could take effect in April, according to The Washington Post.