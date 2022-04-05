April 5, 2022

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill on Monday that codifies the right to an abortion in state law, according to The Associated Press.

The Reproductive Health Equity Act, or House Bill 1279, guarantees access to reproductive care before and after pregnancy and bans local governments from imposing their own restrictions.

“In the State of Colorado, the serious decision to start or end a pregnancy with medical assistance will remain between a person, their doctor and their faith,” Polis said in a statement.

The bill states that “every individual has a fundamental right” to make decisions about their reproductive health care, including rights to use or refuse contraception and to continue or end a pregnancy. The new law doesn’t change the state’s current legal framework, Polis said.

“This bill simply maintains this status quo regardless of what happens at the federal level and preserves all existing constitutional rights and obligations,” he added.

Colorado joined 15 other states and the District of Columbia in codifying the right to have an abortion, according to NPR, either throughout a pregnancy or before the viability of a fetus.