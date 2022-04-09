May 12, 2022 – Emma, a 29-year-old communications manager, recently found out that she is six weeks pregnant. The choices she faces about her health and body are starkly different from eight years ago when, as a college student in Indiana, she decided to have an abortion.

Emma, who asked that her last name not be used to protect her privacy, lives in Texas now, which passed one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation in September. It bans abortions after 6 weeks (once a fetal heartbeat is detected). At that stage, most women don’t even know they’re pregnant.

Texas is among many states that have been tightening their abortion restrictions. And after the bombshell leak of a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v. Wade and return control of abortion laws to the states, the future of abortion access is in even more peril.

“By the time I found out I was pregnant, I already had no choices within the state of Texas,” says Emma says.