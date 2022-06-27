June 27, 2022 – Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling in 1973 establishing a constitutional right to abortion, has spurred abortion rights supporters and opponents into action, speeding up their efforts to protect or remove access to abortion.

For now, the fight moves to the states, where so-called trigger laws have already banned nearly all abortions in a handful of states. More will likely take effect soon.

“Half of [the states] are going to have quite restrictive abortion laws, and about half will pretty much maintain the status quo,” says Ron Allen, JD, a constitutional law expert and professor of law at Northwestern University. “My guess is, the largest population will be in those states that maintain the status quo, [though] that’s not terribly consoling to somebody in Arkansas, [which has a trigger law.]”

Federal and state officials spoke out quickly about what protections are still in place for access to abortion, and some governors have taken new actions to expand that protection.