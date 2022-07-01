July 1, 2022 – Word that the U.S. Supreme Court was on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade led to a dramatic spike in web searches for abortion medications, a new study shows.

On May 2, 2022, Politico leaked a draft majority opinion that revealed the court intended to reverse the guaranteed right to choose to have an abortion.

During the week of the leak, May 1 to May 8, Google recorded 350,000 internet searches for abortion medications, the greatest number since the search company began collecting data in 2004, according to the findings published June 29 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

“While we can't be 100% certain of the intent behind these searches, they might be that women are trying to find out how safe and effective these pills are or how to obtain these pills,” said Adam Poliak, PhD, a professor of computer science at Bryn Mawr College, in Bryn Mawr, PA, and co-author of the study. “People might be looking to stockpile these pills once abortion becomes illegal or they are looking for alternative methods.”