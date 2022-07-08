July 8, 2022 – President Joe Biden today signed an executive order that aims to push back on efforts in several states to extend abortion restrictions after the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade.

The executive order calls on federal agencies to expand access to reproductive care, crack down on misinformation, and protect the privacy of patients seeking reproductive care.

Out-of-State Abortion Care

Biden has asked the Justice Department to protect the right of women to travel to states where abortion is legal. According to the order, the attorney general will provide legal protection to women who travel out of state for abortions and the health care providers who offer abortions to those patients.

An interagency task force on reproductive health care access will be formed to improve reproductive services and increase women’s access to them. The task force will be headed by the Department of Health and Human Services and work with other agencies to carry out Biden’s plan. The department is being told to “ensure all patients, including pregnant women and girls, get emergency care they need under federal law,” Biden said.