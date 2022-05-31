July 8, 2022 – We’re heading into the Wimbledon finals this weekend, when the world’s best tennis players face off for one of the most coveted championships in sports. But while that excitement unfolds on the court, a different drama has been happening in the locker room – where women players commiserate over the stress and anxiety of competing during their periods.

At least that’s what we can infer from Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig, who sparked a public conversation on the topic in May. Responding to a tweet on “why women’s menstruation is never talked about as a possible factor in discussions about top seeds losing in the women’s draw,” she said: “Definitely something that affects female athletes!”

“Finally bringing it to everyone’s attention!” Puig went on. “Not to mention the mental stress of having to wear all white at Wimbledon and praying not to have your period during those two weeks.”

In fact, more and more players are speaking out about the impact of periods on their game. United Kingdom tennis pro Heather Watson talked about it back in 2015 when she was beaten in the first round of the Australian Open. Her period had started that day, leaving her lightheaded and lethargic, she has said.