Oct. 6, 2022 – Pamela Jock has always had regular periods, even as she rounded 50 and knew perimenopause was on the horizon. But shortly after receiving the second of a two-series COVID-19 vaccine in June 2020, her cycle began to change. At 52, it could indeed be perimenopause, but Jock had to wonder if the vaccine might have played a role. It turns out, the answer to her speculation is “maybe.”

A new study, recently published in The BMJ, did a deep dive into the possible link between the COVID vaccine and irregular periods. The investigation, led by Alison Edelman, MD, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Oregon Health & Science University, was prompted by more than 30,000 reports of cycle changes to the United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Using data from a period-tracking app called Natural Cycles, the study pulled in numbers from more than 20,000 women from around the world. The researchers considered the three menstrual cycles prior to vaccination, and at least one cycle after. They compared this to four menstrual cycles in a group that had not received the vaccine.