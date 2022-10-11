Nov. 10, 2022 – Jill Krapf’s patients are often too embarrassed to tell her about discomfort in their clitoris.

“I ask all of my patients about clitoral pain, and it is often the first time they have ever been asked about this,” says Krapf, MD, the associate director of the Center for Vulvovaginal Disorders, a private clinic in Washington DC, and New York City.

Krapf is an OB\GYN who specializes in female sexual pain that involves the pelvis, vagina, and vulva.

Many of the conditions Krapf treats don’t have outward symptoms that appear abnormal, but internally, there are damaged or irritated nerves that can result in hypersensitivity, unwanted arousal, or pain.

“Most recent research indicates that even a herniated disk or tear in the spine can lead to clitoral or vulvar symptoms, just like sciatica pain that shoots down the leg is related to issues in the spine,” Krapf says.

Krapf was excited to read of a new discovery: The clitoris has more than 10,000 nerve fibers – 2,000 more than previously reported in 1976 – a medical breakthrough for a part of the body that has often been neglected by the scientific field. Krapf and other doctors in are hopeful that the attention to the clitoris will spark more interest and comprehensive education among people in their field. They also hope it will empower patients to seek medical help if they are having issues with their clitoris.