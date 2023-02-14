Feb. 14, 2023 – The recent discovery of a dramatic spike in the number of teen girls saying they've been victims of sexual assault could have a now-familiar cause: the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CDC reported Monday that teenage girls are experiencing record high levels of sexual violence, and nearly 3 in 5 girls report feeling persistently sad or hopeless.

The numbers were even worse for students who identify as LGBTQ+, nearly 70% of whom report experiencing feelings of persistent sadness and hopeless, and nearly 1 in 4 (22%) LGBTQ+ teens had attempted suicide in 2021, according to the report.

Protective factors, such as being in school and participating in various activities, were largely nonexistent for many teens during the pandemic, which could explain the spike in sexual violence cases, says Carlos A. Cuevas, PhD, clinical psychologist and Center on Crime Race and Injustice co-director at Northeastern University in Boston.

That -- on top of other mental, emotional, and physical stressors amid the COVID-19 crisis -- created an unsafe and unhealthy environment for some girls.