U.S. Maternal Mortality Crisis Grows, Yet Deaths Seem Preventable

July 25, 2023 – On June 2, 2019, 35-year-old Anne Hutchinson gave birth to her first child, Lillian. There were no problems with the pregnancy or the birth at Fairview Hospital, which is part of the Cleveland Clinic system.

But 2 days after the birth, she had shortness of breath and couldn't lie down and breathe.

“My mom's a nurse, and she was like, 'You need to go to the hospital immediately,’” Hutchinson said. When she was admitted to the hospital, there were suddenly “10 doctors in the room.”

Hutchinson was diagnosed with peripartum cardiomyopathy, a weakness of the heart muscle. She had heart failure. The seriousness of heart failure is measured by the ejection fraction, or the percentage of blood the heart pumps out. Normal is 50%-70%. Hutchinson’s ejection fraction was 20%.

She was put on medication, left the hospital after 5 days, and her ejection fraction eventually rose to 35%. But she was still at risk for sudden cardiac death.