Are Female Doctors Better? Here's What to Know

May 1, 2024 – Makenna was eager to get an appointment with a gynecologist after moving to a new city and getting what she thought might have been a yeast infection. Makenna, who asked to only be identified by her first name, settled on a male doctor who took her insurance, despite already feeling uncomfortable – as many women often are – with seeing a male gynecologist.

What happened next left her bewildered and traumatized. Makenna, 28, said that during the exam, the doctor put on a pair of gloves, inserted his fingers into her, and then smelled them. After doing this, he told her she had bacterial vaginosis, not a yeast infection. She said there was barely any other dialogue or questions asked before this was done.

She switched to a female gynecologist and didn’t turn back.

Makenna isn't alone. Many women prefer to see female doctors, for more than just gynecological issues. And studies done over the last several decades have shown that people – especially women – may have better health outcomes if they see a female doctor.