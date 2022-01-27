Menstrual Cycle Changes After COVID Vaccine Are Temporary

By Ernie Mundell and Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Jan. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- They've gotten some media headlines recently, but potential menstrual changes associated with getting a COVID vaccine are typically minor and temporary, two new international studies confirm.

That's great news for women, said an expert in fertility and reproductive health.

"The studies coming from the UK, US and Norway provide us with significance reassurance that the COVID vaccine benefits outweighs the risks and should strongly be encouraged in young women," said Dr. Tomer Singer, medical director at Shady Grove Fertility Clinic in New York City.

Immunization is especially important, he said, because there are real and serious health risks "seen in unvaccinated pregnant women suffering from COVID-19."

Even though multiple studies have found the vaccines have zero effect on human fertility, anti-vax rumors abound that somehow getting the shots could affect the reproductive system.

Many women have, in fact, reported menstrual changes after getting COVID-19 vaccines, and that's prompted researchers to examine the issue. Dr. Victoria Male, a lecturer in reproductive immunology at Imperial College London in England, reported on data from two major studies in an editorial published Jan. 26 in The BMJ.