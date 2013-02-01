Smoggy Air Might Raise Black Women's Odds for Fibroids

By Denise Mann

TUESDAY, May 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) – Exposure to ozone air pollution may make Black women more likely to develop fibroids.

Compared to women exposed to the lowest levels of the pollutant, Black women exposed to the highest levels had a 35% increased risk for developing the non-cancerous growths in and around their uterus. The link was even stronger among women younger than 35 and those who had given birth.

Exactly how, or even if, exposure to ozone pollution affects fibroid development is not fully understood.

"[But] we know that air pollution causes inflammation and an immune response, which are related to fibroids," said study author Amelia Wesselink, an assistant professor at Boston University School of Public Health.

The study — published in the May issue of the journal Human Reproduction — adds to a small, but growing body of literature that hints at a link between air pollution and fibroids. It is the first to show such a link in Black women, who are known to be disproportionately affected by fibroids, Wesselink said.