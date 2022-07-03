Black Women Less Likely to Get Laparoscopic Fibroid Surgeries

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Sept. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Surgery for uterine fibroids can often be done through minimally invasive techniques that avoid a hospital stay. But Black and Hispanic women may be less likely to receive these treatments, a recent study finds.

Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous growths in the uterus. Sometimes they cause no problems, but when they do — like heavy monthly bleeding and pain — treatment may be necessary.

One option is surgery: a myomectomy, which removes just the fibroids; or a hysterectomy, which removes the uterus. Either surgery can often be done in a minimally invasive way — vaginally or through small incisions in the abdomen.

Yet in the new study, researchers found that Black and Hispanic women often did not receive those less extensive procedures — instead getting traditional surgery, with a large abdominal incision and a hospital stay.

The reasons are not completely clear, the researchers said.

But the investigators did find that Black and Hispanic women were less likely than white women to see a doctor who specialized in minimally invasive techniques.