Chemicals in Household Plastics May Raise Risk for Fibroids

TUESDAY, Nov. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Uterine fibroids can cause uncontrolled bleeding and infertility in women, and now a new study finds an unexpected culprit: Toxic chemicals called phthalates that are present in everything from fast-food packaging to plastic water bottles.

“We detected the phthalate DEHP and its breakdown products in much higher quantities in the urine of women who also happen to have symptomatic uterine fibroid tumors. Then we asked the question whether this association was causal. And the answer was yes,” said corresponding study author Dr. Serdar Bulun. He is chair of the department of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, in Chicago.

Up to 80% of women will develop one or more fibroids in their lives, some experiencing bleeding, anemia, miscarriages and infertility. Most are non-cancerous.

In the study, the researchers tested primary cells isolated from women’s fibroids. The investigators found that something known as MEHHP, a breakdown product of DEHP, activated a particular cellular pathway that triggered tumor growth.