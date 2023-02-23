Lisa Iannucci, a writer from Hudson Valley, NY, recalls her initial feeling of elation after completing treatment for triple-negative breast cancer in 2018. But it didn’t last. She didn’t expect that to happen because this wasn’t Iannucci’s first encounter with cancer. She was successfully treated for thyroid cancer in 2001 and didn’t experience any lingering anxiety. But treatment for thyroid cancer isn’t usually as intense or as long as it is for breast cancer. So it isn’t surprising that this happened to Iannucci. She admits that her feelings after breast cancer treatment caught her off-guard. “You think that you’re going to be excited when your treatment ends. But you’re scared.”

After months or years of constant treatments, tests, and oncologist checkups, your time as a breast cancer patient is over! You’re free to start your post-cancer life, and your friends and family are thrilled. But what is that nagging feeling you have? Why are you not as happy as you thought you’d be? Could this be the post-cancer stress you’ve heard about?

All of a Sudden, You Feel Alone

There’s no doubt: Going to the clinic for cancer treatment is stressful. But once you’re there, people check on you and take care of you, Iannucci says. This gives a sense of comfort as you go through the process. But when the treatment ends, that comfort ends, too, and worry can go unchecked. What Iannucci describes is a safety net provided by the cancer support team. When treatment is over, this safety net is gone.

Up to half of breast cancer survivors worry that their cancer may return. For many, it goes beyond worry, and the fear can be huge, leading to increased stress and anxiety. The loss of regular contact with the treatment team definitely plays a role in this. “That feeling was very intense for me,” Iannucci says. Her oncology checkups were set every 3 months for 5 years, moving to every 6 months after that. “I was afraid to go to 6 months,” Iannucci says.

After Donna Deskin, a retired administrator in Montreal, Canada, finished her breast cancer treatment at the end of 2019, her care went back to her general practitioner (GP), who orders her mammograms and keeps an eye on things. “I wouldn’t say [life after breast cancer] is frightening for me, but it is more disconcerting,” she says. “I’m nervous when I go for the mammogram and I’m tremendously nervous when I’m waiting to make sure they got the pictures they need.” Deskin says that only calling patients if there is something that concerns the doctor about the images doesn’t help with the worry because you’re left with the unknown. “So you’re waiting and waiting, and you jump on the phone when it rings. I’ve insisted that my doctor call me, just to let me know.”