Immune-Based Therapy Shows Promise Against Advanced Breast Cancers

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An experimental therapy that harnesses the body's tumor-fighting immune cells may be effective for some women with advanced breast cancer, early research suggests.

The findings come from an ongoing trial at the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI). It is testing a new approach to treating women whose breast cancer has spread throughout the body and is not responding to standard therapies.

Researchers call it a "highly personalized" form of immunotherapy that uses patients' own immune system T cells to target their genetically unique cancer.

At this point, the team is reporting on only six women who've undergone the immunotherapy. Three responded and have been cancer-free for at least 3.5 years, according to findings published online Feb. 1 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

"This is highly experimental and is not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration," stressed senior researcher Dr. Steven Rosenberg, chief of the surgery branch at the NCI's Center for Cancer Research.