1. You booked your role in Speechless on your 18th birthday. How did it feel to get a present like that?

I was just so excited. It was the best present ever! I was overwhelmed; it was a little hard to believe at first. We had been waiting for about 3 months to hear the final word on casting.

2. How well does the program reflect your experiences -- and your family’s -- with cerebral palsy (CP)?

A good deal of what you see are things that have really happened in my own life. The sled hockey episode is a direct result of the producers and writers finding out I play sled hockey in real life. Although I am not great at it, I absolutely love playing.

3. Your character, JJ, has more severe CP than you. Unlike you, he can’t speak. What challenges does that present?

Sometimes I just want to blurt out what JJ is saying and feeling. Every night, my mom and I come home and go over the next day’s scenes, and she really helps me dial in on the emotions JJ would be feeling during the scenes -- then I come up with the different expressions.

4. Apart from CP, how are you and JJ alike?

I have always had a sense of humor and love to make people laugh, so I can totally relate to JJ’s sense of humor. My parents have always said that I should be a comedian! Seriously.

5. What’s an ideal day off? What do you like to do for fun?

I am an avid movie fan and especially enjoy the Marvel and DC franchises. I am also a resident expert in all things Star Wars.

6. What are your favorite foods?

Chinese, Chinese, Chinese, and Italian. I also love my food spicy! Tabasco is always a good backup if it doesn’t have enough spice.

7. How does it feel to be a role model for others with CP?

I love the fact that I can encourage and spark a fire in others to not let their disability define who they are or what they can do in life. It’s just awesome.