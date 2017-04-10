CDC Investigates Dead Bat Found in Recalled Salad

The CDC is working with the Florida Department of Health to investigate a dead bat that was found in a package of Fresh Express organic salad mix.

Two people in Florida told health officials they ate some of the salad before they noticed the bat, which had begun to decompose.

The concern is that the bat could have been carrying rabies, though the CDC notes that it’s “extremely uncommon” for rabies to be transmitted this way since the virus doesn’t survive long outside of an infected animal.

On April 8, Fresh Express recalled containers of its 5-ounce Organic Marketside Spring Mix after being notified that “extraneous animal matter was allegedly found.”

The company said it has rigid controls in place during growing and harvesting to keep critters and other “field material” from winding up in the final product.

The salads have a sell by date of April 14th and a production code of G089B19 stamped on the front label. They were sold at Walmart stores throughout the Southeast.

The salad mix was sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North and South Carolina, and Virginia.

People who’ve purchased the salad should throw it away and not eat it, the company said in a news release. Customers can get a full refund through the store where they bought the salad, or by calling the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at 800-242-5472.