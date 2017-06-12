Tougher Limits urged on Chemical in Toiletries

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, June 20, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- The germ-fighting chemical triclosan has got to go, an international coalition of scientists claims.

Triclosan is found in thousands of products ranging from soap and cosmetics to toothpaste and common household items.

But evidence has shown that antimicrobials like triclosan not only fall short in killing bacteria, but they may also harm human health, the coalition said in urging much stricter limits on use of the chemical.

This follows action last year by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ban triclosan, triclocarban and 17 other microbial agents from hand soap and body wash sold in the United States because they "are not generally recognized as safe and effective."

The FDA's move prompted major manufacturers -- such as Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble -- to begin phasing them out.

But triclosan still is found in hundreds of consumer products, from shampoos to serving utensils, toothpaste and toys. The chemicals are intended to help reduce the spread of illness and infection.

"Other ongoing uses are not addressed by the recent FDA action, and more needs to be done," said David Andrews, a senior scientist at Environmental Working Group (EWG), in Washington, D.C.

EWG, an environmental research and advocacy group, signed the 25-page statement calling for the ban. It was published in the June 20 issue of Environmental Health Perspectives.

While some products that contain triclosan -- such as cosmetics, toothpaste, soaps and shampoos -- are FDA-regulated, others are not. They include clothing, credit cards, cutting boards, blankets, mattresses, bathtubs, furniture and toys. There is no limit on use of triclosan and triclocarban in household or building products.

Those who are calling for the ban say this is a big problem.

"For decades," said Andrews, "the American public has been led to believe that antimicrobial products would make us safer and healthier," despite evidence suggesting the opposite may be true.

The FDA says most of that evidence comes from animal research. It suggests triclosan may cause levels of thyroid hormone to drop, lead to antibiotic resistance and increase the risk of skin cancer.