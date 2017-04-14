Target Recalls Easter Sponge Toys

April 14, 2014 -- Parents: Check those goodies you got for your kids’ Easter baskets. Target is recalling several sponge toys that grow when you put them into water.

If eaten, the toys can swell inside a child’s body and block their intestines.

The recall involves Target’s Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys, and Hatch Your Own Dino toys. The toys have model number 234-25-1200 on the back of their packaging.

So far, there have been no injuries connected to the toys, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. But it says they might not show up on an X-ray if they’re swallowed, and surgery would be required to remove them.

If you bought these toys, Target says you should return them for a full refund.