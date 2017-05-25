Recall: Graco Car Seats

May 25, 2017 -- Children’s products company Graco recalled more than 25,000 car seats after the harness webbing that keeps a child in the seat failed to meet federal requirements for strength.



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the webbing may not restrain a child in a crash.

This recall affects the following model numbers: 1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015, and 1794334. The affected car seats have the webbing tagging code 2014/06.

Graco will notify customers who bought the seats and offer free replacement kits with new harness and installation instructions. Customers may continue to use the My Ride 65 convertible car seats while they wait for the kit, the company said.

Affected customers may contact Graco consumer services via the gracobaby.com website at http://www.gracobaby.com/en-US/contactus or at 1-800-345-4109 (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET).