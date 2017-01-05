U.S. Moves to Avert Yellow Fever Vaccine Shortage

By EJ Mundell

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, April 28, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- As a new outbreak of mosquito-borne yellow fever continues to grow in Brazil, U.S. health officials say they're taking steps to avert any shortage of vaccine travelers might need.

On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined plans to "ensure a continuous yellow fever vaccine supply in the United States," because existing stockpiles are expected to be depleted by mid-2017.

The CDC pointed out that in 2016, Sanofi Pasteur, the maker of the YF-VAX shot against yellow fever, was forced to curb production of the vaccine due to "a manufacturing issue."

"No yellow fever vaccine is expected to be available by mid-2017," the CDC said in a news release. "YF-VAX is the only yellow fever vaccine licensed for use in the United States and is distributed to approximately 4,000 clinic sites."

However, a second yellow fever vaccine, called Stamaril, will be made available at 250 clinics nationwide, the CDC said. Stamaril is manufactured in France by Sanofi Pasteur.

"Because yellow fever is a potentially serious disease, CDC and Sanofi Pasteur collaborated on a plan to distribute limited quantities of Stamaril yellow fever vaccine to prevent people from becoming infected by the virus until production of YF-VAX resumes at a new facility in 2018," the agency explained.

U.S. health officials have recently sounded the alarm over yellow fever.

In an essay published April 13 in the New England Journal of Medicine, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and colleague Dr. Catharine Paules said that a large outbreak of yellow fever in Brazil must be closely monitored.

Yellow fever has a relatively high death rate and "is the most severe [insect-transmitted] virus ever to circulate in the Americas," Fauci and Paules wrote.

"Although it is highly unlikely that we will see yellow fever outbreaks in the continental United States . . . it is possible that travel-related cases of yellow fever could occur, with brief periods of local transmission in warmer regions such as the Gulf Coast states, where A. aegyptimosquitoes are prevalent," the team added.