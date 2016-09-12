Frozen Hash Brown Recall Due to Golf Ball Parts

April 24, 2017 -- Roundy and Harris Teeter brand frozen hash browns are being recalled because they may be contaminated with bits of golf balls -- "harvested" in the field along with the potatoes -- that now pose a potential choking hazard or risk of mouth injury, according to McCain Foods USA, Inc.

The recalled products include: Roundy's Brand, 2 lb. Bag of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns (UPC 001115055019) and Harris Teeter Brand, 2 lb. Bag of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns (UPC 007203649020).

They have a production date of January 19, 2017, which can be found on the back of the packaging.

Consumers who have purchased these products should be thrown away or return them to the place of purchase. No injuries associated with the recalled products have been reported McCain said.

For more information, consumers can call McCain at 630- 857-4533.