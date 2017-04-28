Chicken Patties Sold at Costco Recalled

April 28, 2017 -- Check your freezer. Foster Farms is recalling more than 131,000 pounds of breaded chicken patties because they could contain pieces of plastic.

The company got three calls from customers in March and April reporting pieces of clear, soft plastic mixed into the food. The plastic is apparently the same material the company uses to pack the chicken, and it somehow wound up in the patties, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture news release.

The patties were sold in 5-pound bags at Costco stores in Alaska, Arizona, California, Utah, and Washington. The packages have a “Best By” date of 2-15-18.

If you have these patties at home, the company says you shouldn’t eat them. Instead, throw them away or return them to the store for a refund.