Recall: Kroger Salad and Slaw Kits

June 14, 2017 -- CC kitchens of Cincinnati, OH, is recalling salad and slaw kits that may be contaminated with listeria. A processor of the kits, distributed by the popular grocery chain Kroger, found the bacteria in its facility during testing.

The FDA has not received any reports of illness from the products. Listeria is a bacteria that can cause diarrhea, fever, and flu-like symptoms. It’s most dangerous to pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

The recall affects salad and slaw kits distributed in three states: Ohio, Michigan, and West Virginia. The products were packaged May 31 through June 5, 2017.

The following 10 products were recalled:

Chef Salad, 12.6 ounces (357 grams), with sell by dates of 6/5/2017 through 6/10/2017, and UPC: 815108020337

Chicken Bacon Cobb Salad, 13.61 ounces (371 grams), with sell by dates of 6/5/2017 through 6/10/2017, and UPC: 815108020351

Chef Side Salad, 9.4 ounces (266 grams), with sell by dates of 6/5/2017 through 6/10/2017, and UPC: 815108021488

Garden Salad, 11 ounces (312 grams), with sell by dates of 6/5/2017 through 6/10/2017, and UPC: 815108020092

Chicken Bacon Cobb Side Salad, 12.6 ounces (357 grams), with sell by dates of 6/5/2017 through 6/10/2017, and UPC: 815108021495

Fiesta Slaw, 10 ounces (283 grams), with sell by dates of 6/7/2017 through 6/11/2017, and UPC: 815108020627

Trail Slaw Kit, 40 ounces (1,133 grams), with sell by dates of 6/7/2017 through 6/11/2017, and UPC: 815108025431

Asian Quinoa salad Kit, 80 ounces (2,268 grams), with sell by dates of 6/7/2017 through 6/11/2017, and UPC: 815108021556

Beef Ponzu Kit, 40 ounces (1,133 grams), with sell by dates of 6/7/2017 through 6/8/2017, and UPC: 815108025417

SouthWest Turkey Salad Kit, 40 ounces (1,133 grams), with sell by dates of 6/8/2017 through 6/10/2017, and UPC: 081510802278

Retailers receiving these products have been asked to pull them from their inventory, and CC Kitchens is working to make sure they are removed. People are urged not to eat the products and to discard them. People with questions can contact CC Kitchens from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET at 866-458-3188.