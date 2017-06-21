Recall: Hummus With Pine Nuts

June 21, 2017 -- House of Thaller of Knoxville, TN, has issued a voluntary recall of some of its hummus with pine nut topping. The company recalled the 10-ounce packages of hummus after a supplier said they might be contaminated with listeria.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause illness and can be deadly for pregnant women, the elderly, or people with a weakened immune system. Symptoms include fever and diarrhea.

The FDA says there have been no reports of illness from this product so far.

The company distributed the products to grocery stores nationwide from April 18 to June 13, 2017, as well as in Canada on April 20.

Consumers can check the lot code on their product to see if it is included in the recall. The lot code includes a “use by” date, followed by a “W” and seven digits.

Brands in the recall include:

Fresh Foods Markets Artisan Hummus - Pine Nuts, with container UPC code: 72036027054, and the following expiration dates and lot codes: Use by June 23, 2017, W1704176; use by July 7, 2017, W1704383; use by July 15, 2017, W1705037; use by July 20, 2017; W1705122; use by Aug. 2, 2017, W1705296; use by Aug. 17, 2017, W1706102

Lantana White Bean Hummus with Pine Nut & Herb Topping, with container UPC code: 896863001434, and the following expiration dates and lot codes: Use by June 19, 2017, W1704129; use by June 20, 2017, W1704138; use by June 22, 2017, W1704161; use by June 22, 2017, W1704164; use by June 22, 2017, W1704165; use by June 29, 2017, W1704253; use by June 29, 2017, W1704254; use by June 29, 2017, W1704257; use by June 30, 2017, W1704274; use by June 30, 2017, W1704275; use by July 4, 2017, W1704346; use by July 6, 2017, W1704365; use by July 6, 2017, W1704366; use by July 12, 2017, W1704403; use by July 12, 2017, W1705004; use by July 15, 2017, W1705041; use by July 15, 2017; W1705044; use by July 15, 2017, W1705045; use by July 18, 2017, W1705088; use by July 24, 2017, W1705175; use by July 24, 2017, W1705176; use by July 24, 2017,W1705177; use by July 26, 2017, W1705199; use by July 26, 2017, W1705200; use by July 27, 2017, W1705201; use by July 27, 2017, W1705203; use by July 27, 2017, W1705207; use by Aug. 2, 2017, W1705306; use by Aug. 2, 2017, W1705307; use by Aug. 3, 2017, W1705315; use by Aug. 3, 2017, W1705316; use by Aug. 5, 2017, W1705335; use by Aug. 5, 2017, W1705336; use by Aug. 9, 2017, W1705390; use by Aug. 10, 2017, W1705401; use by Aug. 10, 2017, W1705402; use by Aug. 15, 2017, W1706065

Marketside Classic Hummus with Pine Nuts, with a container UPC code: 681131138475, and the following expiration dates and lot codes: use by June 28, 2017, W1704145; use by June 19, 2017, W1704066; use by June 19, 2017, W1704065

People are urged not to eat the products and to call the House of Thaller Customer Service Center, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, at 855-215-5142.