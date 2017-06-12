Sabrett Hot Dogs Recalled

More than 7 million pounds of beef and pork hot dog and sausage products distributed by Marathon Enterprises of Bronx, N.Y. have been recalled because they may contain bone fragments.

The products were produced on various dates between March 17, 2017 and July 4, 2017, and have the establishment number "EST. 8864" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The products were shipped to retail and institutional locations across the U.S, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

One minor mouth injury has been reported in connection with the recalled products, according to FSIS.

It said consumers who bought the products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.