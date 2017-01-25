Most Primary Care Docs Oppose ACA Repeal: Survey

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- A majority of primary care doctors oppose full repeal of the Affordable Care Act, according to a new survey published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Researchers polled 426 internal medicine physicians, pediatricians, geriatricians and family doctors and found that only 15 percent agree with a complete dismantling of the controversial health reform law known as Obamacare.

That's lower than the 26 percent of the general public who said they want the entire act repealed, according to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll.

"Primary care physicians are on the front lines of health care -- they are physicians that patients know best and turn to first when they are sick. With primary care physicians often helping patients navigate challenges with their insurance, it is critical to understand their perspectives on the repeal of the act," said lead author Dr. Craig Pollack. He's an associate professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore.

"What we heard is that the majority of primary care physicians are open to changes in the law, but overwhelmingly opposed full repeal," Pollack said in a Hopkins news release.

About three-quarters of the doctors support changes to the law. Those changes include creating a public option like Medicare to compete with private plans, paying doctors for value rather than volume, and increasing the use of health savings accounts. Only 29 percent of the doctors support increased use of high-deductible health plans.

The survey found strong support for parts of the Affordable Care Act, which brought coverage to an estimated 20 million previously uninsured Americans: