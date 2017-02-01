Skip to content
    Medical Groups Concerned Over Immigration Ban

    Feb. 1, 2017 -- A group of leading U.S. medical groups has issued a statement expressing their concerns about President Donald Trump's immigration ban.

    "As the world's leading organizations representing laboratory researchers, physician-scientists, clinicians, the nation's cancer centers, and patient advocates committed to improved care for patients with cancer and blood diseases, we express our deep concern about the administration's executive order that has denied U.S. entry to people who bring unique expertise to the practice of medicine and the conduct of cancer and biomedical research," the organizations said in a joint statement issued Wednesday.

    The groups include the American Society of Hematology, the American Association for Cancer Research, the Association of American Cancer Institutes, the American Society for Radiation Oncology, the American Society of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, and the LUNGevity Foundation.

    "Our nation depends on the contributions of the greatest minds from around the world to maintain the high quality of our biomedical research enterprise and health care services," they wrote.

    "Limiting the exchange of ideas, practices, and data across cultures has the potential to significantly retard scientific progress and adversely affect public health. Any loss of researchers and physicians will render the United States less competitive over time, and our traditionally strong research institutions and the patients they serve will be negatively affected," the statement warned.

    The groups called on the Trump administration to "consider the negative impact of its executive order on our nation's ability to attract the world's best scientific and clinical talent to participate in the fight against cancer and blood diseases, irrespective of their country of origin. This includes those immigrants who are inspired by the opportunity to bring their scientific curiosity and intellect to our country."

    Copyright © 2013-2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

