Health Bill Faces Uncertain Future in the Senate

By Karen Pallarito

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, May 5, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Republicans in the House of Representatives celebrated their whisker-thin win Thursday to pass a bill that could begin the process of overhauling the health reform law known as Obamacare.

But their celebration might be short-lived because it's now the Senate's turn to craft its version of revisions to the controversial law formally known as the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

And influential members of the Senate are already saying their version could look significantly different than the House version.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said the House bill poses "more questions than answers about its consequences." She said there should be "no barrier for coverage" for people with pre-existing medical conditions and that the House's tax credits "do not adequately take into account income levels" or regional differences in health costs, the Associated Press reported.

Collins and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) also have opposed cuts to federal money for Planned Parenthood. The House bill passed Thursday prevents federal payments for a year to Planned Parenthood, which provides abortions but, by law, can't use federal funds for them, the news service reported.

And Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said, "I've already made clear that I don't support the House bill as currently constructed." He said he was particularly worried about proposed cuts to Medicaid, including funds for treating people with opioid drug problems. He said he'd make sure that "those who are impacted by this epidemic can continue to receive treatment," the AP reported.

The Washington Post reported disagreement among Senate Republicans on how to even begin the process of drafting their bill. For instance, the Senate's rules-keeper can't review the legislation until the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) submits its cost estimate, which could take weeks, the newspaper said.

Illustrating GOP senators' concern, Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tweeted Thursday: "A bill -- finalized yesterday, has not been scored [by the CBO], amendments not allowed, and 3 hours final debate -- should be viewed with caution."

Whatever the outcome in the Senate, any changes it makes to the House bill would lead to a conference by members of both chambers to work out their differences.