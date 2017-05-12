Is It OK to Use Uber, Lyft to Get to the ER?

May 12, 2017 -- The low cost and convenience of ride-booking services like Uber and Lyft have put a dent in the taxi business and other traditional ways to get around a city.

Are ambulances next?

In cities from coast to coast, drivers for car services say they’ve picked up someone who wants to go to the emergency room, from people with breathing problems to women in labor.

One of those was Colette Marshall from Orlando, FL, although she didn’t realize it at the time.

In January of 2016, Marshall was 6 months pregnant with her third child -- she had 18-month-old twins -- when she started having sharp pains that were getting worse as the night went on.

She thought she was dehydrated and needed an IV, so she decided to go to the hospital.

“So instead of waking anybody up, and waking up our 18-month-olds, having all of us go to the hospital, I just said to my husband, I’ll Uber to the hospital,” says Marshall. “At that point, I didn’t know I was in labor, I just told my driver that I was heading to the hospital to get checked out because I was having strange pains.”

By the time she got to the ER, the pains were within 2 to 5 minutes of each other. Her son Korben was born soon after, at 2 pounds, 12 ounces.

“I’ve always had a good experience with Uber,” Marshall says. “I don’t think that Uber driver even knows I ended up having a baby that night.”

There are no available statistics on how often drivers pick up people headed to the ER. But drivers frequently talk about it on chat boards.

“I've taken two passengers to the ER, one with a dislocated shoulder and another that was passing a kidney stone. Not a big deal, not difficult,” one driver in Pittsburgh said on a message board popular with Uber drivers.

Another talked about getting a call to an affluent Washington neighborhood the day after a 2016 snowstorm: “When I got there, to my (then) dismay, I see him literally dragging himself towards my car, hand on his chest, stating he was having chest pains and was getting dizzy,” the driver wrote. “I offered to call 911, as the hospital he wanted to go to was over 15 minutes away but he insisted for me to take him. Fortunately, I was able to get him to the hospital and he was admitted, but it made me wonder why someone in that situation would prefer an Uber over an ambulance -- the only rationale I can come up with is money.”