Senate GOP Leaders Delay Vote on Health Reform Bill

By Karen Pallarito

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, June 27, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Failing to win sufficient backing within their own Republican ranks, Senate GOP leaders on Tuesday postponed a vote on their plan to overhaul the Affordable Care Act.

Party leaders had hoped to bring the bill to the Senate floor for a vote this week, ahead of the July 4 recess. Instead, Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said discussions to settle differences among party members on both the left and right would continue.

"We're still working toward getting at least 50 people in a comfortable place," McConnell told reporters Tuesday afternoon. "We're still optimistic that we'll get there."

The delay followed the release Monday of a Congressional Budget Office (CBO) analysis that said the Senate bill would leave 22 million more Americans uninsured by 2026.

Soon after the report's release, three Republican senators threatened to oppose a procedural vote, which had been expected Wednesday, to begin debate on the bill, the Associated Press reported.

Conservatives said the Senate bill did not do enough to roll back provisions of the Affordable Care Act, also know as Obamacare. Moderate Republicans said sections of the bill were too harsh, particularly proposed cuts to Medicaid, the government-run insurance program for lower-income Americans.

Moderates like Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said she would vote no. Among her concerns: the need for more money to combat the nation's opioid epidemic and the proposed Medicaid reductions, The New York Times reported.

Conservative Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said he could not support the proposal as it now stands. And another conservative, Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), said he had "a hard time believing" he'd have enough information to back that motion this week, the AP reported.

Earlier Monday, Senate Republicans released an updated version of their bill that included a provision requiring people with a gap in health insurance to wait six months before new coverage would start. That so-called continuous coverage provision is meant to encourage more Americans to buy health insurance, and not wait to buy it until a medical need arises.