Health Care Anxiety Hurts Many As Partisans Fight

Sept. 19, 2017 -- For some families, health insurance is all that stands between a serious illness and financial ruin.

For them, it has been an especially harrowing year. And it’s not over yet.

After a flurry of failed attempts to either repeal, or repeal and replace, the Affordable Care Act last month, Republicans in the U.S. Senate are trying one more time. The bill, sponsored by Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-LA, and Lindsey Graham, R-SC, would roll back the Medicaid expansion, which many early estimates say would likely leave millions uninsured.

Congress is set to debate, again, a GOP plan to change the Affordable Care Act.

Insurers could once again consider a person’s health history -- or pre-existing conditions -- before issuing them coverage. It could also end the requirement that all health plans cover a certain set of essential health benefits like maternity care and prescription drugs.

The Senate Health Committee is also holding hearings aimed at finding bipartisan support for ways to stabilize the individual insurance market.

President Donald Trump has threatened to end government payments to insurance companies that help hold down out-of-pocket costs for consumers, while his Department of Health and Human Services gave insurance companies more time to ask for rate increases on their 2018 policies.

The result, according to America's Health Insurance Plans -- an industry lobbying group -- is likely to be higher premiums and fewer options for people who want to sign up through the individual Marketplaces.

In 2017, that included 12.2 million people.

We talked to three families who have been nervously watching these developments about how they are doing now and what they’d like to see happen with the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare.