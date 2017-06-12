Her Home Showed High Lead. She Wasn't Told

June 12, 2017 -- Laura, who lives in the Atlanta suburb of Roswell, volunteered to have her water tested when the North Fulton County water system contacted her in 2015. She had read the shocking stories about Flint, MI, and was curious about her own plumbing.

“I wanted to know, personally, what the water was like where I lived,” says Laura, who asked us not to use her full name out of concern that it would affect her home value. “But they never followed up or sent me anything. It was kind of frustrating, 'cause I hurried up and got the bottle and did it.”

“I assumed everything was OK,” she says.

Everything was not OK. Her lead result was high -- 25 parts per billion. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s limit is 15 parts per billion.

But Laura didn’t find out about the result until a reporter called—almost two years later—to ask her about it.

Lead Test Results for North Fulton County for 2015

Federal law gives water utilities 30 days after they get test results to inform homeowners.

David Clark, public works director for Fulton County, confirmed that they failed to send results to any of the testing volunteers. “That was an oversight on our part, and we’ve taken steps to rectify that,” he says.

In Sebring, OH, water operators waited 3 months longer than the law allowed to tell customers in 2015 that their water had tested high for lead. The Ohio attorney general filed three criminal charges against the Sebring water plant superintendent. Two state employees were fired.

In Georgia, the state apparently has not taken any action against the North Fulton County water utility, though the system has received repeated written warnings -- five since 2004 -- for failing to tell consumers about their water quality quickly enough. State officials did not respond to our inquiry about the situation.

“I’m alarmed, actually,” Laura says.

“Lead is not something to mess around with. We’re still finding out what it can do to people,” she says. “This isn’t a fair test if you’re not going to give anyone their results.”