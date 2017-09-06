As Lead Poisons A Child, A Slow Response

Brenda Goodman is a staff writer for WebMD. Andy Miller is editor and CEO of Georgia Health News. This investigation was supported by a grant from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.

Sept. 6, 2017 -- Almost as soon as he could balance on his plump baby legs, Austin Poteet loved to pull himself up to look out of windows in the house his family was renting in Ashburn, GA.

While he stood at the window, he may have found more than just a way to watch his dad mow the lawn, says his mother, Montie Poteet.

She believes he found flecks of old paint around the house and porch that stuck to his tiny fingers and tasted sweet when he put his hands in his mouth. He sucked on his fingers often, as most babies do. When his pediatrician tested his blood at 16 months during his regular checkup, Austin’s lead level was 17 -- more than 3 times as high as the CDC’s level of concern for children.

Montie thinks the paint in the house -- which was built in 1904, according to property tax records -- may have had lead in it, and it may have permanently damaged Austin’s brain.

“Just looking at historical houses now almost makes my skin crawl wondering how much lead could still be there,” she says.

Austin Poteet as a baby standing on the porch of his former home.

When a child tests positive for at least 10 micrograms per deciliter of lead in their blood, the Georgia Department of Public Health is supposed to investigate to determine where the lead came from.

The higher the child’s lead level, the faster the state is supposed to act, according to the department’s own internal guidelines.

The Poteets can’t be sure how Austin was poisoned because caseworkers for the Georgia Department of Public Health took months to contact the family after he tested high.

Lead is sneaky. Kids can be exposed to it by drinking lead-tainted water, by eating lead-based paint or breathing in lead dust, from lead fumes when old paint is removed by unsafe methods, or even by coming into contact with it through tainted food or consumer products.