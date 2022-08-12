The idea of stranding oneself in the wilderness with only your wits to depend on is a concept too terrifying for most people to contemplate. Facing down wild animals, battling extreme weather, and living without the internet are just a few of the challenges that off-the-grid survival involves. Nevertheless, we are still fascinated by other people attempting the challenge, which could explain the enduring popularity of survival competition shows such as Alone, one of the most popular reality shows on television today, and Survivor, now on its 43rd show cycle. Both Alone and Survivor test the mental and physical mettle of contestants to see who can last the longest in a challenging environment and win a pile of cash. But the health risks are as real as the rewards.

Alone: Frozen & Starving On Alone, contestants are dropped into cold, remote locales such as Patagonia and Mongolia, without even the comfort of a production crew. The survivalists are expected to figure out how to utilize their wilderness skills and primal instincts to feed and keep themselves alive. They build log cabins or yurts, attempt to set up food systems such as fish nets and rabbit traps, and scavenge for edible flora – all while filming themselves and avoiding the psychological perils of isolation.