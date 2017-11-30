10 Questions for Bella Thorne





Bella Thorne, 20, Los Angeles

Actor, musician

1. What appealed to you about playing the character Katie in your new movie, Midnight Sun?

I have quite a bit in common with the character, considering that her parent is a widow. So is mine. [Bella’s dad died in a motorcycle accident.] I definitely feel the pain that Katie goes through with wanting her dad to get out there and make more out of his life when she’s gone. I’ve felt that feeling many times with my mom. ... I love that Katie has it very rough in this movie and she still keeps a smile on her face. I think that’s the strongest way to go through pain.

2. How did losing your father affect you?

Sometimes I’m OK and other times I’m a mess. I’m pretty much ready to burst into tears a good amount of the day -- happy tears, sad tears, angry tears. Tears come for me often.

3. Katie has xeroderma pigmentosum, a disease that causes extreme sun sensitivity. What was the biggest challenge in playing a sheltered girl like Katie?

Scott [Speer, the director of Midnight Sun] always told me when he’d give me direction, “Now remember, your girl has never done anything that you’ve ever done in your whole life.” I’ve never had to play such a different character like that before. And I’m glad that I did it going into Famous in Love, because my character Paige is pretty similar to Katie in a lot of ways. So it definitely gave me a good starting point.

4. Being in movies and on TV, do you feel extra pressure to be in good shape?

I do. When I know I have a scene coming out where I have to be in my underwear or a bathing suit, I’m like, “Oh, great. Now I have to do this, and I’m not in shape.” But sometimes I am in shape and I’m like, “Yeah! Get me into that bathing suit. I’m ready! Put it on me!”