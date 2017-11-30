10 Questions for Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne, 20, Los Angeles
Actor, musician
1. What appealed to you about playing the character Katie in your new movie, Midnight Sun?
I have quite a bit in common with the character, considering that her parent is a widow. So is mine. [Bella’s dad died in a motorcycle accident.] I definitely feel the pain that Katie goes through with wanting her dad to get out there and make more out of his life when she’s gone. I’ve felt that feeling many times with my mom. ... I love that Katie has it very rough in this movie and she still keeps a smile on her face. I think that’s the strongest way to go through pain.
2. How did losing your father affect you?
Sometimes I’m OK and other times I’m a mess. I’m pretty much ready to burst into tears a good amount of the day -- happy tears, sad tears, angry tears. Tears come for me often.
3. Katie has xeroderma pigmentosum, a disease that causes extreme sun sensitivity. What was the biggest challenge in playing a sheltered girl like Katie?
Scott [Speer, the director of Midnight Sun] always told me when he’d give me direction, “Now remember, your girl has never done anything that you’ve ever done in your whole life.” I’ve never had to play such a different character like that before. And I’m glad that I did it going into Famous in Love, because my character Paige is pretty similar to Katie in a lot of ways. So it definitely gave me a good starting point.
4. Being in movies and on TV, do you feel extra pressure to be in good shape?
I do. When I know I have a scene coming out where I have to be in my underwear or a bathing suit, I’m like, “Oh, great. Now I have to do this, and I’m not in shape.” But sometimes I am in shape and I’m like, “Yeah! Get me into that bathing suit. I’m ready! Put it on me!”
5. With such a busy work schedule, how do you find time to exercise?
I’m exhausted, so I’m constantly fighting with my own brain, making appointments to go to the gym and then wanting to cancel them because it’s my only time to sleep. It’s very irritating. [But] when I’m in my rage-mode gym time, I do Pilates, hot yoga, weightlifting, and boxing.
6. What’s the best health advice anyone has ever given you?
I can tell you the worst advice I’ve gotten: “Don’t go to the doctor,” which is what my mother said. I think it’s because she’s had a very negative experience with doctors.
7. What do you do to relax?
I literally do nothing. The other day, I had such a great day. I canceled everything that I was doing that day. I didn’t have to leave the bed at all. And I just watched TV! It was beautiful.
8. What do you hope to be doing in 10 years?
I’ve always wanted to go the Oscars. I’ve always wanted a film to be nominated, or something I’ve directed. I know those are big dreams, but I feel like I could see it happening.
9. What other projects do you have coming up?
There’s another film I have with the same director, called Break My Heart 1,000 Times. I think it’s my favorite film that I’ve ever done. It’s really great. I have other projects coming out, too. But I’m more focused on singing. I have a lot of music coming out.
10. What makes you happy?
My cats make me really happy. I’ve got 12 cats.
