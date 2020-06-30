Ron Hooks, executive director of West Coast Care in Santa Monica, CA, spends his days driving a utility vehicle up and down the beach. More than half of the city’s homeless residents sleep there. Hooks stops and talks to as many of them as he can. Better known as Pastor Ron, he tells each unsheltered person he meets on the beach and on the streets of the city, that he can help them get back home to their families.

For many people Hooks meets, substance use plays a part in their being without a home. Drug and alcohol use can be both a cause and an effect of not having stable housing. Mental illness, which affects one in five U.S. adults at any given time, also raises chances of homelessness. People who have been in prison face greater chances of homelessness, too.

But a person doesn’t have to use drugs, have a criminal history, or have a mental health condition to lose their housing. High costs alone can push many individuals and families onto the street.

“Many people are just one missed paycheck, one divorce, one lost child, or one life-altering event away from homelessness,” says Sgt. Erika Aklufi, who leads the Santa Monica Police Department’s Homelessness Liaison Program.

Soup kitchens and shelters help people survive the day-to-day challenges of homelessness. But they don’t provide a path out. West Coast Care is among several innovative organizations around the country that provide unhoused people with second chances at life through job opportunities, health education, long-term housing, and mediation to repair relationships with estranged relatives.

We take a look at West Coast Care and three other organizations working to provide lasting solutions to homelessness.