“Groups such as the Nephcure Foundation and the National Kidney Foundation have resources and support available, including updates on new treatment options and clinical trial opportunities,” says Campbell. “Support groups and patient and family forums through groups like Nephcure can be very helpful.”

People with C3 glomerulopathy often deal with anxiety and depression about their disease. Because it’s a rare disease, some people may feel alone in their journey. That’s why mental health care and a good support network, including health care providers, friends, family, and others with this condition are important.

“The prognosis for C3 glomerulopathy is highly variable,” says Campbell. “A lot depends on how severe the kidney disease is at the time of diagnosis.”

Caregiver burnout can easily happen when you’re caring for a loved one but not for yourself. Burnout can make you:

If you have these symptoms, here are some ways you can begin to take better care of yourself:

Seek out support from other caregivers. Most people with experience caring for a loved one can offer insight and understanding that you will find beneficial. Those who care for someone with kidney disease, especially C3 glomerulopathy, can relate to your specific situation. Look to C3 glomerulopathy support groups or organizations such as the Caregiver Action Network for connections.

Accept offers of help. When others want to lend a hand, let them. Better yet, come up with a list of tasks you can dole out when the offers come.

Take breaks. It’s OK to take time out if you’re feeling overwhelmed or exhausted. The more support you gather around you, the easier it will be to step back and care for yourself when you need to. That way, you can bring your best self to your caregiving role.

Take care of your own health. Caregivers often overlook their own health care needs. You need your strength to be strong for others. Exercise, eat a healthy diet, stay on top of routine preventive care appointments for yourself, and fit a little fun into your schedule when you can.

Getprofessional help when you need it. If you do recognize signs of burnout, consider getting a counselor or therapist for yourself so you can vent, share concerns, and get your own needs met.