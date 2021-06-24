What to Know About Ethical Consumerism

If you’ve ever chosen a brand of coffee because it’s “fair trade certified,” switched from a big bank to a local credit union, or bought clothes or books from a locally owned store instead of a big national chain at the mall or online, you’ve engaged in what’s known as “ethical consumerism.” What exactly is ethical consumerism, and how can you be a more ethical consumer?

According to Ellis Jones, PhD, an associate professor of sociology at the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts and the author of The Better World Shopping Guide, ethical consumerism means “consumers attempting to use the money they spend as an economic voting system. The average American family spends around $22,000 every year on goods and services. Think of it as casting 22,000 votes every year for the kind of world you want to live in.”

In other words, using the power of your shopping dollars to support values that matter to you.