Girl With Cerebral Palsy Takes 1st Unassisted Steps

A Texas mom is calling her young daughter her hero after the 6-year-old took her first steps without a walker or braces -- and video of the emotional moment has gone viral.

Lovely Johnson posted a video on Facebook of her daughter’s triumphant walk last Friday, where it’s already gotten over 59,000 shares. Her little girl is named Love and she has cerebral palsy, a lifelong condition that affects your movement, balance, and posture.

“She decided to get up and try walking without her walker and braces,” Johnson writes in the post. “My hero is not someone older than me it's my 6 year old princess.”

“I'm so happy for my baby and I hope this video inspire all the children out there with Cerebral palsy,” she writes in a follow-up.

“The happiness and pride the little girl shows while walking is wonderful to see,” says WebMD Senior Medical Director Arefa Cassoobhoy, MD. “Her story points to the importance of taking early action to maximize a child's ability to do everyday things and be independent. Children with CP often need a holistic approach to succeed with not only walking, talking, and eating, but also their academic, social, and emotional growth. Here we are seeing the benefits of a supportive family engaged with therapists and other medical professionals.”

CNN says Love was 4 when she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. Prior to receiving a walker and wheelchair last year, her mom needed to move her around by holding her or putting her in a stroller, the news organization says.

She’s made big strides since then. In May, her mom posted a video of her walking down a flight of stairs while holding the guardrail and wearing leg braces. If you have a young child with CP who uses mobility aids, don’t let them attempt something similar unless their health care team says they’re ready for it. Treatment, emotional support, and supervision are musts in order to make safe progress.