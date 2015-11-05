WebMD/Medscape Reveal Winners of ‘Meddys’ Film Awards

Why let the Oscars have all the fun?

In honor of this year’s Academy Awards, Medscape and WebMD asked readers to pick the best of the best from the world of healthcare-related films and performances. More than 250 readers weighed in on more than 50 characters and 25 films to select the best portrayals of medicine on the silver screen.

Readers were allowed not only to select from pre-selected candidates, but could also write in their favorites.

So, without further ado, the Meddy goes to …

• Best Medical Film: One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest

Criminal Randle McMurphy (Jack Nicholson) pleads insanity and finds himself out of prison, but in an institution overseen by the iron-fisted Nurse Ratched (Louise Fletcher). The 1975 drama earned several Oscars, including Best Picture (one of its producers is the actor Michael Douglas), Best Actor (Nicholson), Best Actress (Fletcher), and Best Director (Milos Forman).

The film earned 42% of the vote in our reader poll, followed by “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” (15%), “The Fault in Our Stars” (10%), “The Hospital” (7%).