How Tim McGraw Turned His Health Around

Tim McGraw is an hour late for our interview and apologetic, but he has a good excuse. For the last 2 hours, he's been surfing along the coast of Monterey, CA, with his daughter Maggie's boyfriend. It's his first time on a board and another check mark on a bucket list of sorts, the embodiment of his 2004 hit song, "Live Like You Were Dying."

Unlike the song, that list might not include a bull named Fu Manchu, but McGraw did learn to pilot a plane and discovered a passion for spearfishing. Staying engaged and exploring new things is how he keeps his life in gear and avoids the doldrums.

"Everybody goes through times when they're not in the right spot," says the 52-year-old Grammy- and Country Music Award-winning singer. Ten years ago, McGraw found himself in the wrong spot, out of sync with life and in what he calls his "dark place." He hadn't fallen to the depths some hard-partying musicians plunge into with drugs and alcohol. He'd just been drinking a few too many beers and eating a little too much junk food out on the road -- lapses that had caught up with him to the tune of 40 extra pounds.

A reality check came when he took his eldest of three daughters, Gracie, to the movies near their Nashville home. As the trailer for Four Christmases, a holiday film in which he had a small part, flashed up on the screen, Gracie rolled her eyes. "She didn't have to say another word; the screen said it all. My face was inflated and doughy, and my skin looked tired and dull. It was a punch in the gut moment," McGraw writes in his new book, Grit & Grace.

"I felt like I was in a place in my life that I'd worked hard to get to. I had a great family and a great, supportive wife [fellow country singer Faith Hill] who was just killing it in her own right. And I wasn't capitalizing on the best part of my life," he says. "I wasn't taking care of myself as well as I should have been."

The realization that the path he was on might not keep him around long enough to see his children grow up hit him hard. "I wanted to be around to see what they became in life -- to see what their lives looked like, who they married, and the children they had," he says. "The way you do that is to take a look at yourself in the mirror and figure out how you need to prioritize your life."